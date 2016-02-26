GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ASSWIPE ZINE

WHO: ASSWIPE zine

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: I published four zines last year and am excited to share them with people at LA Zine Fest. My zines are part personal and part Bay Area punk stuff. I’m looking forward to meeting and getting inspired by other zine makers, LAZF is my favorite and one of the reasons why I created ASSWIPE.

Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!