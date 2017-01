WHO: Andrew Brozyna

FIND MORE AT: http://www.ajbdesign.com/

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: I love telling real-life stories, and I love pen and ink drawings, so I smush them together in my zines. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.

Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.

Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!