GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: SARAHE ROMAN ILLUSTRATION

WHO: Sarahe Roman Illustration

FIND MORE AT: www.saraheroman.com

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: This is my first time showing at LA ZINE FEST and I’m excited to show my work. This past year i’ve focused on my female inspirations, strong traditional representations of women. I love the ultra femme woman, women who are draped in traditional clothing and made up to the nines with the most gorgeous makeup you’ll ever see.

Hair is a recurring theme for me, I love the countless hairstyles women create for themselves from different parts of the world. My goal is to shine a light on the beauty of all women, and the power we have to transform almost daily and to really just create this self love and appreciation for each other as women. The theme continues with my Luchadoras as well, who represent women from my family. My Mexican upbringing is a strong influence in my art work. Claiming my roots and loving my culture is very important to me.

Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.

