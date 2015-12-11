L.A. Zine Fest 2016 Date Announcement

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

The 5th Annual L.A. ZINE FEST is taking place on SUNDAY MARCH 6TH, 2016.

This year, LAZF is taking the Fest back to where we first started – historic downtown Los Angeles!

LOCATION: The Majestic located at 650 South Spring St. Los Angeles, CA. 90014.

APPLICATIONS TO TABLE AT THE FEST WILL BE OPEN FROM

SATURDAY JANUARY 2nd at 9am to SUNDAY JANUARY 10TH at 12pm.

Applicants will be notified regarding the status of their application on Friday January 22nd.

Help us spread the word!

Q: Isn’t L.A. Zine Fest usually on Presidents’ Day Weekend?

A: You may have noticed that L.A. Zine Fest 2016 is taking place a few Sundays after the weekend we have historically held the Fest in the past. Making this choice was a difficult decision! We’ve enjoyed having the event on a holiday weekend that allows for many zinesters (out of town folks and locals alike) to take an additional Monday (President’s Day) off of work to travel/decompress and read through their zine hauls. Before announcing our date, we made note that another local book festival announced that their event will be taking place on Presidents’ Day weekend in 2016.

L.A. Zine Fest is an organization that encourages the participation and attendance of events that provide opportunities for zine makers to showcase their work. Because of that core value of our mission, the decision was made between this years organizers to try and change our Fest to another weekend. We did our very best to make sure we did not select an alternate date that would conflict or compete with another zine event in the area. We hope that this year’s change helps give people the opportunity to take part in everything!

We know that everyone needs and appreciates as much notice as possible to prepare for the Fest and in many cases, make travel arrangements. We are working hard and doing our best to make turnaround times speedy, while ensuring we are able to consider every application. If you have any concerns or questions please write to us via email at info@lazinefest.com.

Thank you all for the continued support and enthusiasm for what is an incredibly meaningful Fest for to produce, year after year. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday March 6th, 2016!

Sincerely,

Your LAZF 2016 Organizers

(Daisy, Kenzo & Rhea)